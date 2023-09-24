Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Istanbulspor host Galatasaray at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in a Super Lig contest on Tuesday (September 26) between two sides who have had contrasting fortunes.

The hosts failed to get their season up and running on Friday, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Gaziantep. Fatih Tekke’s men are winless in four games this season, losing twice. With two points, Istanbulspor are 19th in the Super Lig, just one point above rock-bottom Samsunspor, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray made it four consecutive league wins with a 2-1 win at Adana Demirspor at the weekend. Before that, Okan Buruk’s men kicked off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday, scoring twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with Copenhagen.

Galatasaray have four wins and a draw in five games to sit second in the Super Lig, two points behind first-placed Fenerbahce.

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 16 meetings, Galatasaray have been dominant in the fixture.

Istanbulspor have picked up just one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared four times.

Tekke’s men are winless in six games across competitions, losing four, since a 4-0 win over Umraniyespor in June.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in 17 competitive games, claiming 14 wins, since a 3-1 loss at Besiktas on April 30.

Istanbulspor have won one of their last six home games across competitions, losing four, since May.

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray have come out guns blazing this season. In stark contrast, Istanbulspor have endured a turbulent campaign and could struggle against a high-flying Galatasaray side.

Prediction: Istanbulspor 1-3 Galatasaray

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (They have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Galatasaray’s last six games.)