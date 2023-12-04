Istiklol vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5th 2023

Istiklol will invite Al Nassr to the Central Republican Stadium in their final group stage game of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts have endured a winless run in the competition thus far, suffering three defeats in five games. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-0 away loss to Al Duhail and will look to improve upon their performance in their last game in the competition.

The visitors, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far and are guaranteed to finish at the top of the Group E table. They dropped points for the first time in the competition last week, as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Persepolis. Defender Ali Lajami was sent off in the 17th minute and will serve a one-game suspension in this match.

The visitors suffered their first defeat across all competitions since August on Friday, losing 3-0 to Al Hilal in a high-profile Saudi Pro League clash. The hosts, meanwhile, registered their first win across all competitions since August on Friday, defeating Kuktosh 4-1 in the Tajik League playoffs.

Istiklol vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met for the first time in the reverse fixture in October, with Al Nassr recording a comfortable 3-1 win.

The hosts have just one win in their last 13 games in the AFC Champions League, suffering 10 defeats. The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the competition.

Istiklol have drawn their two home games in the Champions League this season. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have kept just two clean sheets in five games in the Champions League, one more than the home team.

Istiklol vs Al Nassr Prediction

The Lions have just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, with that win coming in their away game last week. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions and will look to count on the home advantage here.

Nonetheless, they have scored just twice in five games in the Champions League, so their goalscoring record is a cause for concern. They have just one win in six meetings against Saudi teams thus far, with that win coming at home.

Al-Alami lost for the first time after three months on Friday and will be gunning to bounce back with a win. They are winless in their last two games, having drawn their Champions League meetings against Persepolis last week. Their loss to Al Hilal meant that they have now failed to score in back-to-back games for the first time since April.

Luís Castro remains without the services of David Ospina through injury while Lajami is out through a suspension after a red card last week. Marcelo Brozović picked up his third yellow card of the campaign in the draw against Persepolis and will serve a one-game suspension.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' winless run in the competitions thus far and the visitors' good away record in the competition, we back Al Nassr to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Istiklol 1-2 Al Nassr

Istiklol vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes