Istiklol vs Persepolis Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

Persepolis visit the Central Republican Stadium on Tuesday to face Istiklol on matchday four of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, looking to take another step towards the knockout stages.

With six points in three games, the Red Army are in second position of Group E in the competition. Having started their campaign with a 2-0 home loss to Al-Nassr, the Iranian side picked themselves up with a narrow 1-0 win over Al-Duhail followed by a 2-0 loss to Istiklol.

Another victory this week will consolidate their progression hopes, but form isn't necessarily on their side. In their last two league games, the Tehran outfit came away with a draw.

First, a 0-0 draw on the road to Malavan and then a pulsating 2-2 stalemate with Sanat Naft, who struck the equalizer in the 94th-minute through an own goal from Persepolis' Danial Esmaeilifar.

Istiklol, meanwhile, have already wrapped up their league campaign in Tajikistan. With 40 points from 18 games, the Lions finished atop the table in the regular season and will soon compete in the play-offs.

In the Champions League, Igor Cherevchenko's side are on the brink of an early exit. With just one point in the bag, Istiklol are at the bottom of Group E and need a win to avoid a first-round exit.

Istiklol began their campaign with a 0-0 draw with Al-Duhail, before losing consecutively, first a 3-1 loss to Al-Nassr and then a 2-0 defeat to Persepolis, who are aiming for a double here.

Istiklol vs Persepolis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third clash between Istiklol and Persepolis.

Persepolis have beaten Istiklol in both their previous clashes: 1-0 in the September 2021 (round of 16 of the Champions League) and 2-0 in the group stages of the latest edition of the competition.

Istiklol are winless in their last four games in all competitions.

Persepolis are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, winning four.

Istiklol vs Persepolis Prediction

Istiklol have been sloppy in their Champions League campaign thus far, and Persepolis seem like the favorites here.

The Iranian side have the attacking options to hurt their Tajik counterparts, but we expect the minnows to fire back to keep their slim progression hopes alive, resulting in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Istiklol 2-2 Persepolis

Istiklol vs Persepolis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes