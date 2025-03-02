"It was always different" - When Gerard Pique made interesting comment on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique gave an interesting take in the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate last year in November. Many players have chosen a side in the GOAT debate to date, with the rivalry between the two superstars showing no signs of diminishing.

The Portuguese is the only player to have crossed the 900-goal mark in his career. The Argentinean, meanwhile, has won the most trophies in the history of the beautiful game, including the coveted FIFA World Cup.

Gerard Pique is among a handful of players who have played with both La Pulga and CR7 in his career. The Spanish defender shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, while he has been Lionel Messi's teammate at Barcelona for years.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport in November 2024, as cited by GOAL, Pique chose the Argentinean as his GOAT.

"It was always different. Cristiano was the best of humans, Leo does not belong to this planet. I saw him train every day doing amazing things, there will be no other with his speed of thought. He arrived at the age of thirteen and played in the same way both in the academy and with the first team," said Pique.

CR7 is currently with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, although his contract expires in less than four months. Meanwhile, La Pulga is plying his trade in the MLS with Inter Miami, and his contract runs out at the end of this campaign.

How many games did Gerard Pique play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Gerard Pique shared the pitch just 15 times with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Manchester United. The Spaniard won the Premier League and the Champions League, among other honors, alongside CR7 at Old Trafford.

Pique left the Premier League giants in the summer of 2008 to return to Barcelona. It was here that he was reunited with Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo entered the scene a year later in 2009, moving to Real Madrid and adding more fuel to his rivalry with La Pulga. Meanwhile, Pique went on to appear 506 times alongside the Argentinean maestro for the Catalans.

Only Sergio Busquets (606) has shared the pitch more times with Lionel Messi than Pique. Messi and Pique won multiple trophies together, including LaLiga, and the Champions League. La Pulga left Camp Nou in 2021 to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while Pique retired a year later.

