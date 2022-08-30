“It was a beauty but because we were close and connected to react that quick” – Jurgen Klopp names his favorite goal from Liverpool’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has named his favorite goal from his team's historic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, August 27.

The Reds equalled the Premier League's biggest ever victory by thrashing the newly-promoted side at Anfield. Manchester United have achieved the feat twice while Leicester City have done so once.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both bagged braces, while Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Chris Mepham's own goal all added to Liverpool's tally. Fabio Carvalho netted his first strike for the club to complete the scoring, with many home fans urging the team to go for double figures.

The Merseyside club face Newcastle next at Anfield on Wednesday, August 31. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash, Klopp was asked if he had a favorite goal from the encounter. The German named Elliott's goal, which was also the 19-year-old's first Premier League goal for the club.

The young Englishman was laid off by Firmino and curled an outstanding effort from outside the box past a helpless Bournemouth goalkeeper. Klopp also discussed his side's attacking threat, as he stated (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

"I saw situations where Mo crosses and 2 players in centre with Trent and Hendo, we have to be more flexible. It's about having bodies in the box. My fave goal was Harvey's, it was a beauty but because we were close and connected to react that quick."

Klopp gives fitness update on young Liverpool midfielder

Elliott was hooked at half-time during the team's demolition of the Cherries on Saturday, prompting fears the England U21 international had picked up an injury. The teenager was replaced by fellow former Fulham star Carvalho as Elliott was seen limping to the bench to take his seat for the second half

Klopp can't afford another injury to a midfielder, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara all currently out of action.

However, following the full-time whistle, Klopp played down those fears, as he told reporters (per The Liverpool Echo):

“Harvey felt just a little bit. In no other game we would take him off but when 5-0 up, we thought if that’s not the moment, then the moment will never come again."

“Nothing after the game. The assessment is good. He should be completely fine.”

Liverpool's injury crisis has led to Elliott playing a part in every game this season. The youngster has started three of the club's four games and even played full 90 minutes against United on August 22.

The Reds are ninth in the Premier League table with five points from four games. Saturday's win will definitely give them some impetus as they look to resurrect their 2022-23 campaign.

