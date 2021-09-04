“It was a dark moment” - French star explains why Liverpool transfer didn't happen

Liverpool were heavily linked with Nabil Fekir in 2018 but the move fell through, with reports claiming it was due to an injury. However, the Frenchman has come out to reveal the truth about what really prevented him from joining the Reds.

"It was a dark moment," Nabil Fekir reflected on his failed transfer to Liverpool three years ago.

“I saw plenty of things which weren’t true. It was said the knee stopped me going to Liverpool but that wasn’t true."

NEW: 'It was a dark moment' - Nabil Fekir lifts lid on failed Liverpool transfer and says agent is responsible 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/jtcupVIdLU — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 3, 2021

"I went to Clairefontaine [France’s football center near Paris], and they did all the proof [medical] and the knee was fine."

"I had a problem with my agent, my adviser. It was the agent responsible for the deal that did not go through. Of course, I was disappointed not to go to Liverpool, very disappointed because Liverpool are a great club."

Jurgen Klopp had looked to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign. After the move fell through, the Frenchman ended up leaving Olympic Lyon for Spanish side Real Betis the following summer.

Nabil Fekir has won more fouls (84) than any other player in LaLiga this season.



He's also one of three Real Betis players to have been directly involved in 10+ goals this season. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 11, 2020

So far, the attacker has made 74 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions, recording 12 goals and 13 assists to his name across two seasons. His contract with Real Betis will expire in the summer of 2023. It remains to be seen what his next move is.

Liverpool off to a brilliant start in the Premier League

After struggling to claim a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, Liverpool have entered the new season on an impressive note. The Reds have recorded two victories and one draw in their three league fixtures so far. It is worth noting that their draw came against Chelsea last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently occupy fifth position in the Premier League table, tied on seven points with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham, who occupy the fourth, third and second positions in the table, respectively. They will face Leeds United in their next game after the international break.

