“It didn’t end as you would wish as a player” – Mesut Ozil’s agent opens up on midfielder’s feelings over Arsenal exit

Mesut Ozil's agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has admitted that the midfielder's Arsenal career did not end the way it should have. He, however, stated that the former Germany international has no ill feelings towards the Gunners.

Sogut was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Telegraph where he touched on several issues concerning Ozil's career and future.

He was asked whether the 33-year-old has any regrets about his career at the north London club, to which Sogut replied:

“No, not at all. He loved his time at Arsenal but it didn’t end as you would wish as a player. It happens to so many players. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang had to leave as well. This is football and it’s business as well. People come and go in your club.”

Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for a then-club-record fee of £42.5m which also made him the most expensive German in history at the time.

He became an instant fan favorite at the Emirates and helped the club end their seven-year trophy drought in his first season at the club.

Ozil soon became the standout attacking midfielder in the Premier League and finished the 2015-16 campaign with the most assists in the league (19).

He scored 44 goals and provided 77 assists in 254 games for the club in all competitions.

Things turned awry in his final few seasons at the club and he spent most of his time on the bench. He finally departed Arsenal in January 2021 after terminating his contract six months early.

Mesut Ozil has a mixed legacy at Arsenal

In the first few years of his Arsenal career, Mesut Ozil was by and large the most effective player on the field for the club. His precise passing and vision saw him stand shoulders above his teammates and endear him to fans of the club.

However, things started to go awry when he demanded a contract extension. It saw him become the highest paid player in the league, earning a reported £350,000 weekly (via Sky Sports).

Furthermore, his performances on the field of play dipped, leading many to accuse him of being a prima donna in the squad.

Ozil faced further criticism from the international scene, while his off-field vocalism and activism caused a strenuous relationship with the club hierarchy.

His acrimonious exit from the club divided the fanbase. Many criticized the club for the way they handled the matter, while others were pleased with his exit.

Ozil's status as a club legend might be in doubt owing to the final few years of his career at the Emirates. However, it cannot be argued that at his peak, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was unplayable. He was one of the standout players in the Premier League.

