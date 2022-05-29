"It could be a different Liverpool team" - Jamie Carragher questions the future of star duo after Champions League final loss to Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher has questioned the future of star Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane following their loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Both African forwards are out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2023 and their futures have been hanging in the balance for quite a while now.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that this could be the end for the attacking duo at Anfield after their devastating loss to Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid defeated the Merseyside club 1-0 to clinch their 14th European title.

Carragher has suggested that even though Thibaut Courtois made some high-quality saves during the game, the Reds attackers were not up to the mark. The former Reds hero told CBS Sports on Paramount+ , as quoted by HITC Sport:

“They were up against a great goalkeeper, who had one of the best games he will ever have. When I say Liverpool’s front three didn’t do quite enough, they still didn’t quite have a chance where you think ‘he has to score or he must score’."

“Mo Salah hasn’t been right in the second half of the season. This is Mo Salah at his best (his right-footed shot that was saved by Courtois). Really sharp and you have to hold your hands up and say ‘the keeper is absolutely fantastic’."

Carragher has insisted that Klopp's side could look a lot different next season as Salah and Mane could both depart the club. He added:

“Liverpool have played in three finals. They haven’t scored in any of them. Yet this is one of the best teams for scoring goals. That is a worry going forward."

“Also, the situation with Salah and Mane. This could be, not the end for this team, but who knows what will happen in the summer now? It could be a different Liverpool team we are looking at next season if you had to replace those two.”

Real Madrid did really well to overcome Liverpool in the Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid side have once again demonstrated why they are the best in the business in the Champions League.

Los Blancos dealt with everything the Reds threw at them in Paris, and to be fair, the Reds were clearly not at their usual best.

Real Madrid's gameplay was spot on as they neutralized the Reds really well and looked menacing on the break.

From Liverpool's point of view, they have had an underwhelming end to a fantastic season having won just the FA Cup and League Cup.

