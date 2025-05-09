"It would be a difficult choice" - When Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Back in 2023, Zlatan Ibrahimovic weighed in on football’s most popular debate: choosing between Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. While he termed it to be a "difficult choice", he sided with his former Barcelona teammate, citing Messi’s natural talent as the deciding factor.

The pair collaborated during Barcelona's 2009-10 season, when the great Argentine playmaker became an international icon. Lionel Messi has gone on to become the Ballon d'Or winner a record eight times. He has also led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

In his Corriere dello Sport interview, the ex-Swedish striker detailed why he opted for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo (via The Sun):

The two are very strong. It would be a difficult choice. If I have to tell you I choose Messi because I've played with him, I've seen him up close and I know that everything he does is for nature, he's not built. It's all movement, all-natural."

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, built his legend at Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 40-year-old Portuguese forward has five Ballon d'Or titles on his CV, among many records, such as becoming the all-time Champions League top scorer.

Ibrahimovic also admitted that he picked Ronaldo Nazario over others like Diego Maradona:

"For me, Ronaldo is the 'Phenomenon'. More than Maradona? I have not lived Maradona. Perhaps for other generations it is the strongest of all. But I did see Ronaldo in life and as a child I imitated him. I tried and but I didn't make it, I wasn't as fast as him."

Ronaldo Nazario has since retired from the sport, entering into club ownership. He is currently the majority owner and president of La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Former France winger warns against comparing Barcelona prodigy to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Chelsea and France winger Florent Malouda has cautioned against comparing Barca prodigy Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Yamal has been at the heart of Barca's rise under manager Hansi Flick, playing a huge part in their dominance of La Liga.

His performances went unnoticed, especially with the Spain national team, with whom he won Euro 2024. He also led Barca to the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana this season. With his contribution of 15 goals and 24 assists in 51 games, it is no surprise at all that he has been likened to Messi and Ronaldo.

Speaking in an interview with Racing Tipster, Malouda suggested it was essential to let Yamal build his own personality instead. He insisted (via GOAL):

"That's too much right now... He’s probably inspired by a mix of both, but you can see has his own touch. He has his own personality. Of course he’s still young, but so experienced. I’m not sure that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did what he did at his age.

"If he sets himself a high standard that matches his talent, I think he can be compared to those two, who are in a league of their own. But there’s a lot of years and games ahead of him to confirm he can meet his potential."

In spite of missing out on winning the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona this season, Lamine Yamal has a big chance of lifting the La Liga title. An El Clasico against Real Madrid on May 11 sits in the way of clinching the title.

