"It is easy" - Manchester United star opens up playing behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has opened up on his experience of playing behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. The Portuguese midfielder was deployed as part of a three-man midfield behind the striker partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Tottenham last Saturday.

In the wake of what proved to be the perfect display on the pitch for Manchester United, Fernandes claimed it was easy to play behind the two forwards. The 27-year-old insisted that all the forwards at Manchester United are excellent at finding the back of the net, despite their differences in playing style.

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League game against Atalanta, the Manchester United star stated:

"Obviously the team we have such good quality. They were big part of the result on Saturday but with quality we have it is easy to play behind any striker we have.

"All different but all of them can score goals...I am just there to serve them and make them happy."

Notably, Fernandes produced an excellent pass for Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal in the win over Spurs. The Portuguese duo will be keen to build on their recent display during the away game against Atalanta. Manchester United are currently leading Group F in the Champions League with six points from three games.

The Red Devils came from 2-0 down to secure a 3-2 win over Atalanta in their last European outing and will now look to string together a good run of results.

Since his dramatic return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has been excellent in front of goal. The Portuguese has scored in each of the three Champions League outings for Manchester United, with two of them being match-winning goals.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo had endured a four-game goalless run in the Premier League recently, he put an end to it during the 3-0 win over Spurs. Furthermore, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also bagged an assist with an exquisite pass for team-mate Cavani.

Atalanta, who were handed a late defeat by Cristiano Ronaldo in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, will be well aware of what the Manchester United can do. As such, the Serie A club will have to be on their toes to try and nullify his threat. The last time Cristiano Ronaldo netted in three straight Champions League games for Manchester United, the Red Devils ended up lifting the trophy.

