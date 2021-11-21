“It was embarrassing to see” - De Gea admits Manchester United display at Watford was “not acceptable” 

Manchester United crashed to defeat against Watford - their fifth loss in seven games - and the loss only put more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, United's first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea believes the players deserve to take most of the blame for the loss.

In his interview with the BBC after the game, the keeper admitted standards have dropped at Manchester United and players must face the role they are playing in it:

"There's not much to say, it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today. It's not acceptable - the way we were playing and doing things. It's easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it's the players. We need to show much more than we are doing."

"Embarrassing first half - we could've conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today - it was nightmare after nightmare. It's not acceptable," said the Manchester United star.

The star keeper also made it clear that Manchester United have been struggling, and he apologized to the fans for the abysmal loss:

"We are trying to give our best and fight for the team but for sure something is very wrong. You can see in the games - it's very low level, very poor. Sorry to the fans, once again."

"I’ve been in difficult moments throughout my career but I always believe in myself. We are professionals, we all have difficult moments. We have to be strong in the mind, strong in the body, to be here to play for Manchester United and we have to do more today," said De Gea.

David de Gea also conceded that Manchester United have been in poor shape for a long time, but he hopes they can improve:

"It’s been very bad for a long time, in a club like Man United we have to fight for trophies and to be honest we’re far from there. We have to keep working hard, stay together, be very strong, look at ourselves and see what we can improve."

Captain Harry Maguire sees red as Manchester United lose to Watford

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

Within the first 45 minutes, Watford scored two goals and had the Manchester United defense stuttering. Although Solskjaer made key changes at half-time that led to a goal from substitute Donny Van de Beek, Harry Maguire's second yellow card was enough to destroy the evening for Manchester United fans.

Faces in the crowd were filled with worry as an already struggling defense was forced to lose their leader, and their worst fears soon came true. Manchester United failed to capitalize on important chances and Watford ended up adding another two goals in injury time to seal United's fate.

