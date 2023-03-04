"It was extraordinary" - Carlo Ancelotti's brilliant response to the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has long divided football fans, and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the discussion.

The veteran Italian tactician made his views known following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which was held last year in Qatar.

Messi and Ronaldo took their long-standing rivalry to the biggest stage in world football, as they aimed to lead their national teams to glory.

However, it was the Argentine captain who eventually succeeded in winning the World Cup for the first time in his career.

The 35-year-old forward scored seven goals and registered three assists to help the Albieceleste clinch their third title.

His success at the World Cup added a new dimension to the rivalry with Ronaldo, with the Portuguese having crashed out of the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti said that Messi and Ronaldo's showing in Qatar hasn't settled the 'GOAT' debate.

While he acknowledged Messi's efforts with Argentina, he revealed that Ronaldo's inability to win the World Cup isn't what will define his career. In his words:

"This duel gave them both motivations," Ancelotti said on Radio Anch'io Sport. "In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals."

He continued:

"Messi closes his career with the World Cup, CR7 closes it in a different way, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans."

When Thierry Henry picked a debate between Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has also voiced his opinion on the 'GOAT' debate, picking his former Barcelona teammate over Ronaldo.

Although Henry acknowledged the Portuguese's longevity, he picked the PSG superstar as he witnessed his talents firsthand as a teammate at Barca. In his words:

"I played alongside Leo, so there’s my answer,” the Frenchman said.

"I have an enormous amount of respect for Cristiano as someone who has maintained such a high level for several years. It’s one thing to have a good season and then have another four years later but to keep up with that level for consecutive years is something else."

Henry added:

"So I'm full of respect for Ronaldo, but I played with Leo and had extraordinary moments with him, we lost and won together, so that is all I have to say about Leo."

