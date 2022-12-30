"It is a grievance and an injustice" - RCD Espanyol release strong statement after Robert Lewandowski is cleared to play for Barcelona 

Barcelona talisman Robert Lewandowski was cleared to play against Espanyol in the Catalan derby a day before the game, in reaction to which Espanyol have issued a strong statement.

Lewandowski was shown a red card in Barcelona's last game against Osasuna on November 8. However, after an appeal from the club, the Polish striker's ban has been overturned.

RCD Espanyol have issued a statement expressing their disagreement with the decision. It read (via the club's official website):

"RCD Espanyol de Barcelona finds it unusual that, 24 hours before the match against FC Barcelona, and after it was rejected by different competent bodies (Competition, Appeal and TAD), a precautionary measure has been granted to a previously imposed sanction to the FC Barcelona player, Robert Lewandowski."

The club also stated that the proper procedures weren't followed. The statement further read:

"In this sense, as an indirectly involved party, we were only able to have access to the resolution after requesting it from different bodies and not because it was communicated to us, as established by the procedural regulations."

The statement continued:

"However, we believe that the requirements are not met to justify the precautionary measure. Specifically, the appearance of good law is particularly indefensible as there are two sanctions of different types, three unfavorable administrative resolutions and an arbitration act with a presumption of veracity that support the sanction."

They also mentioned how the late decision could render their preparation for the match ineffective:

"Likewise, there is talk of irreparable damage to FC Barcelona without assessing the irreparable damage to its rivals and the competition without giving the possibility of any recourse. The Club considers that this last-minute decision completely conditions this day, which started yesterday Thursday, and the team's preparation for this match. RCD Espanyol understands that it is a grievance and an injustice considering the precedents with other clubs."

RCD Espanyol concluded:

"It should be remembered that, throughout this season, Espanyol has encountered similar situations in which appeals have been presented for the expulsion of its players and in no case have they resulted in the corresponding committee meeting during the week to study - the allegations presented by the club. Despite this injustice and this unprecedented decision in the competition, our TEAM will compete 110% tomorrow to live up to the trust of our people."

Having Robert Lewandowski back will be a massive boost for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has been in great form since signing for the Catalonian giants in the summer. He has scored 18 goals in 19 games, including 13 in 14 games in La Liga.

Barcelona will be glad to have Robert Lewandowski back available as Xavi's side look to maintain their status as the league leaders.

