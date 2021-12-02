"It would hurt more if Messi is not there" - Javier Saviola responds when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo missing the 2022 World Cup

Former Argentina international Javier Saviola has admitted that Lionel Messi’s absence from the 2022 World Cup would hurt him more than Cristiano Ronaldo missing the showpiece event.

2016 European champions Portugal were beaten by Serbia in their final World Cup qualifying group stage fixture. The result dropped Cristiano Ronaldo and co. down to second place in the group. After seeing Portugal gift top spot to Serbia, Ronaldo will appear in the second World Cup play-off of his career. The last time, in 2013, the Manchester United star scored a hat-trick against Sweden to take his nation to the 2014 World Cup.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is set to fight tooth and nail to feature at the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi’s Argentina have already qualified. La Albiceleste played out a goalless draw with CONMEBOL leaders Brazil on matchday 13 to book their place at the Qatar World Cup.

To make matters worse for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, they were drawn in the same World Cup playoff bracket as Italy. So it will be either Portugal or current European champions Italy who will make it to the World Cup next year.

The 'unfair' World Cup playoff draw has put many people off, including Javier Saviola. He is gutted to see Cristiano Ronaldo in such a tricky situation, but has admitted he would have been hurt more by seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi’s absence.

Speaking to Semana, Saviola said:

"It's difficult a World Cup without Cristiano but it would hurt me more if Argentina is not in the World Cup and Messi is not there either, but CR7 we know what it means for the world of football.”

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker added:

“He is inserted and placed among the best players in the world and without a doubt that a World Cup always needs that kind of player. This is so, very complicated qualifiers. Teams like Italy and Portugal seemed like they would go easily and look at the difficulties. The idea is that Messi and Cristiano give us much more.”

Saviola represented the Argentina senior team 39 times in his career, scoring 11 goals.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined an era of football. The two superstars have won every trophy there is, except for the elusive and coveted World Cup.

Being on the wrong side of 30, Lionel Messi (34) and Cristiano Ronaldo (36) are unlikely to get another shot at World Cup glory other than in Qatar next year.

Having already secured qualification, Lionel Messi’s Argentina can rest on their laurels until the grand event next year. Whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to join his greatest rival on the grandest stage is anybody’s guess at the moment.

