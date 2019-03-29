'It hurts me to say it at times but I quite like watching Tottenham,' says Arsenal legend

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 // 29 Mar 2019, 14:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Southampton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has admitted he enjoys watching Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side play and is painfully aware of it.

In case you didn't know...

Dixon, who boasts of having won four Premier League titles, including two doubles, during his fourteen-year stint with Arsenal, is clearly impressed by his former club's rivals.

Tottenham Hotspur have shown remarkable development and consistency under Pochettino. The North London outfit currently sit at third place in the English top flight, a point away from rivals Arsenal.

Although the Spurs have seen a dip in form in recent weeks, they will hope to revive themselves when they face league leaders Liverpool this weekend.

The heart of the matter

‘It hurts me to say it’ - Arsenal legend Lee Dixon makes shock Tottenham confession https://t.co/WdxWKzTGLO pic.twitter.com/t7TNoaSpy7 — Cleansheet (@Cleansheet) March 29, 2019

Dixon has now painfully admitted that the Spurs are enjoyable to watch, telling Premier League Today presenter Matt Holland: "It hurts me to say it at times but I quite like watching Tottenham at times."

When Holland teased him saying, "Say that again. I think I misheard you", the former Gunners star joked, "No it’s gone now, and they’ve got quite a rubbish stadium as well."

Dixon added, "Obviously their form has dipped but they’re an exciting team to watch. They’ve got arguably the best striker in Europe in [Harry] Kane."

"They’re against Liverpool who, forget about going for the title right now, are a brilliant side to watch."

Advertisement

"So from a football aesthetics point of view, looking at tactics, it’s going to be fascinating. It’s always a brilliant occasion."

"I think Tottenham are struggling a little bit in that form but with Liverpool and what they’re going for now, it might just make them a potential banana skin for Liverpool."

What's next?

You can catch the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, March 31 at 9 PM (IST).

Advertisement