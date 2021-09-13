"It is not impossible to leave him out" - Solskjaer says Cristiano Ronaldo won't play every game for Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo had the world at its feet as he made his second debut appearance for the Premier League giants last weekend. However, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doesn't expect the Portuguese to play in every game.

"It's not impossible to leave him out," Solksjaer said of Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United prepare for the return of the Champions League this week.

Solskjaer on Ronaldo: “It's not impossible to leave him out. He is 36. Mason [Greenwood] is 19 so it's the same, I have to manage his minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old's minutes as well.” #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 12, 2021

"He is 36. Mason [Greenwood] is 19 so it's the same. I have to manage his minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old's minutes as well. The other with Cristiano is that he's looking after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly. Of course, it's important we get everyone up and running and get him up and running," the Manchester United boss added.

The tactician also spoke about Jesse Lingard's role in the team after returning from his impressive loan stint with West Ham United last season.

He said:

"Jesse [Lingard] has had his hard times and he is a lovely boy, or man now. He was allowed to go out [on loan]. I could have kept him because I know how good a player he is but he showed everyone with West Ham and England what kind of player he is."

"He is a Manchester United fan. He has grown up with the Man United kit on himself since he was a baby so I am so pleased for him and he is a top top player and person," he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo ran riot for Manchester United against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo's memorable Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after leaving Juventus this summer, joining the Red Devils in a deal worth €15 million + €5 million in add-ons. He made his second debut appearance for the Premier League giants in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

RONALDO AGAIN! 😱



He scores a brace vs Newcastle⚡️



(via @NBCSportsSoccer)



pic.twitter.com/5JbwbbtyQr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 11, 2021

Also Read

It proved to be a dream start to the Portuguese' second Old Trafford stint. Fans expected something special and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered it, scoring an incredible brace to send the crowd going wild at the Theater of Dreams. The attacker will likely lead the forward line once again when Manchester United lock horns with Young Boys in their Champions League opener tomorrow.

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Parimal Dagdee