"It’ll be a message to the market" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are 'obsessed' with transfer of 25-year-old

Fabrizio Romano has stated in an interview with Wettfreunde (via Football365) that Manchester United have become obsessed with securing the services of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. He believes that if the Premier League side can complete the transfer, it will send a clear message to the market.

Manchester United have been touted to make a move for the Dutch midfielder this summer but it seems they can't come to an agreement over the player's valuation with Blaugrana.

Romano said in the interview with Wettfreunde that Barcelona were very clear in their demands and would not accept anything less than €86 million for the player, who has four years left on his contract. He told Wettfreunde (via Football365):

“I’m sure that Man Utd will try and try because they’re convinced signing Frenkie de Jong will mean something more than signing a fantastic midfielder. It’ll be a message to the market. This is why Man Utd are obsessed with this transfer."

He added:

“Because signing Frenkie de Jong when you don't have Champions League football, when you have a new project with a new manager like Erik ten Hag, it’ll send a message to many other players, many other clubs that ‘okay, we’re still at the top level and we can do that even if other top clubs are signing other top players like (Erling) Haaland, Darwin Nunez."

He continued by saying that Manchester United's valuation of €70 million with add-ons is not something that excites Barcelona. The Italian reaffirmed that there has been no agreement between the two parties. He said:

“It is not easy, because FC Barcelona, in the last meeting, were pretty clear with Man Utd. They told them they’re not going to accept €60 million with add-ons, €70 million with add-ons."

“They want €86 million. This is exactly what they invested for Frenkie de Jong few years ago. They want the same money and also another point for them to understand is, with La Liga rules, how much they can reinvest that money.”

Manchester United want De Jong while Barcelona want the money to fund their other transfers

It seems De Jong's transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona is only pending due to the difference in valuation between the two sides. The La Liga giants are hoping to extract as much money as possible for the midfielder so that they can reinvest the money elsewhere in the market.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is one of the players that has been linked with the Catalans and it has been reported that the Premier League champions will let the Portuguese go for a suitable sum of money.

It is understood that incoming manager Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with De Jong at Old Trafford this summer. The player's contract runs out in 2026, so there's no real rush for the player to leave the club. Fabrizio Romano continued:

“Frenkie (de Jong), on his side, is waiting. He’s waiting because he said it in a very clear way that he’s in the best club in the world, he’s really happy at Barcelona."

“He’s not in a rush to leave the club. He’s waiting to understand what Barcelona want to do with him."

“It’s a really strange deal for the timing, but I’m sure Man Utd will keep trying and trying because they want to send this message to the market.”

