“It’ll push everyone even more because everyone wants to play” – Manchester United defender reacts to Red Devils signing Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has welcomed the competition that has come in following the arrival of Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman became the first United signing of the Erik ten Hag era. The 22-year-old left-back has signed for a fee of around £13 million from Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

With the arrival of Malacia, United now have three left-backs at their disposal, namely Luke Shaw, Alex Telles and the aforementioned Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw, however, believes this can only be a good thing for the club going forward. The England international is of the opinion that the added competition will help others perform even better to stay in the starting XI.

Speaking on Manchester United's official website (via the Manchester Evening News), Luke Shaw said the following:

"Competition for any team is a must. There is competition for every single spot and you’ve got to be ready for it, work hard and give the manager a decision harder than what he’s had to make before."

He added:

"Like I said, competition is very healthy for the squad, it’ll push everyone even more because everyone wants to play. "

Both Luke Shaw and Alex Telles played almost the same number of games last season. Shaw made 27 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, while Telles played 26 times over the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

It is, however, worth mentioning that both left-backs had their injury issues last season. Luke Shaw missed a number of games towards the end of the 2021-22 season after suffering a leg injury. Telles, meanwhile, sustained an ankle injury at the start of the season.

Manchester United have landed in Bangkok for the pre-season tour

The Manchester United squad, meanwhile, have landed in Bangkok for their pre-season tour ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils are scheduled to face arch-rivals Liverpool in a warm-up game at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on July 12.

They will then travel to Australia to face the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

According to the Manchester Evening News, all three left-backs are part of Manchester United's 31-man squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

One notable absentee from the touring squad is Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old forward has been given additional time off due to family reasons. However, this comes after the Portuguese forward expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

