"It looks like he has hardly been coached" - Michael Owen says £120,000-per-week Liverpool star is making 'so many mistakes' 

Liverpool icon Michael Owen has claimed that Darwin Nunez is making so many mistakes as his woes in front of goal continue.

Nunez has started his Reds career in disappointing fashion as he struggles for goals at Anfield.

The Uruguayan striker arrived from Benfica in the summer in a club-record £85 million deal, including add-ons.

He joined Jurgen Klopp's side with a reputation for being a prolific goalscorer, netting 48 goals in 85 games at the Estadio da Luz.

However, with each passing performance, Nunez kept spurning golden opportunities at goal.

Owen alluded to this, telling Premier League productions:

“I think this lad has got so much raw ability. He makes so many mistakes. I can’t believe he is so raw, at the moment."

Owen has questioned how the striker has been coached in the past before arriving at Liverpool:

“It looks like he has hardly been coached a lot of the time throughout his career. I think Liverpool can coach him in the right way and get some experience."

Nunez has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Klopp's side. He gets himself in the right positions, and his movement has been lauded.

However, Nunez seemingly lacks composure in front of goal.

He made a glaring miss in the Reds' shock 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday (January 2).

There is a ton of pressure on the Uruguayan to produce the goods, given his price tag and the fact he essentially replaced Sadio Mane.

He will hope to get back to scoring ways when Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (January 7).

Arsenal legend David Seaman takes issue with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's complaints after Brentford loss

Klopp was furious with the officiating.

Klopp was unhappy following his side's 3-1 loss to Brentford, claiming that the Bees are allowed to 'stretch the rules' while also criticizing officials.

Brentford's third goal came when Bryan Mbuemo shrugged off Ibrahima Konate, sending the French defender to the floor before slotting past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Klopp was seen in anger on the touchline in response to the goal, while Liverpool players argued over the lack of a foul being given.

Seaman believes Klopp's complaints have no merit, saying on his Seaman Says Podcast:

"I can’t believe he (Klopp) was moaning about Brentford manhandling some of his players. If he didn’t know that was going to happen then he needs to watch more football, you know exactly what’s going to happen when you go to Brentford, it’s almost like going to the old Wimbledon."

He added:

"It’s a physical game when you play them and you know that. I find it weird when a manager moans like that after the game."

The defeat to Thomas Frank's side sees the Reds remain sixth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by seven points.

