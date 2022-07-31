"It makes Erik ten Hag look like Erik ten Bob" - Stan Collymore blasts Sir Alex Ferguson's involvement in resolving Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore believes Sir Alex Ferguson should not be involved in Manchester United's talks with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Telegraph claimed this week that the 37-year-old forward still wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, despite the legendary manager's presence at talks to discuss the Portuguese superstar's future.

Former England striker Collymore believes that 80-year-old Ferguson should no longer be interfering in Manchester United's business and instead allow new manager Erik ten Hag to take care of matters. Collymore told The Mirror:

"It’s one thing phoning up Sir Alex and asking his opinion. But for him to drive into Carrington and to be visibly seen acting as a peacemaker sends out a rotten ­message. It makes Erik ten Hag look like Erik ten Bob.

"It doesn’t empower the ­manager. It undermines him. If the boot had been on the other foot – had it been Fergie sitting in the manager’s chair – he wouldn’t have allowed ­anyone else to meddle in his business, would he? Would he have allowed Ron Atkinson or Sir Matt Busby to dictate how he dealt with a player?

"Of course, not. And Ten Hag should have put his foot down and told him in no ­uncertain terms that he was in charge. Cristiano Ronaldo is his problem. It’s not Ferguson’s anymore. Manchester United need to ­recognise that – and fast – or else they’ll continue down the cul-de-sac to nowhere."

Cristiano Ronaldo 'running out of options' to leave Manchester United

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs this summer, but has yet to find a move to secure his route back into the Champions League.

According to Sky Sports senior reporter Melissa Reddy, Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced to stay at Old Trafford due to a lack of interest in his signature. She stated:

"Ultimately, Ronaldo did state his desire to leave Old Trafford, but he's running out of options, and it seems like he's actually going to have to stay. Perhaps he will try and swing it where the 25 per cent pay cut in his contract will be waived away by United, perhaps he wants to manoeuvre and muscle a new deal, we'll have to wait and see. But it doesn't look like Stamford Bridge is on his cards.

"Chelsea have distanced themselves from a deal for Ronaldo, as have Bayern Munich, Napoli and a lot of other elite clubs that Jorge Mendes, who is Ronaldo's agent, has tried to sell him to."

