"It makes it very hard to say Salah deserves the Ballon d'Or" - Joseph-Antoine Bell explains why Liverpool superstar will not win the award

Cameroon legend Joseph-Antoine Bell has explained why he feels Mohamed Salah will not win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. The Liverpool forward has carried his sensational form into the ongoing season as well, but Bell feels he falls short in one category.

Speaking about Salah's chances in the race for the Ballon d'Or in 2021, Bell pointed to his lack of silverware as a concern. The former Cameroon shot-stopper is a staunch believer of the fact that ultimately it is the trophies won that will decide the Ballon d'Or winner.

In an interaction with ESPN, Bell stated:

"Salah has had a fantastic season, but he also did that last year. There's no doubt that Salah is clearly among the best players in the world, but we have to be honest about this.

"When people talk about who should win the Ballon d'Or, they always ask, 'What did he win?' and we have to apply this to everyone.

"Salah wasn't champion of England, he wasn't champion of Africa, whereas others won things, so it makes it very hard to say that Salah deserves the Ballon d'Or more than other people."

Salah is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League season, with 10 goals in as many appearances. The 29-year-old has also notched up six assists in England's top-flight this term. Furthermore, his five goals in three Champions League outings takes his total goal tally for the season to 15 in all competitions.

Salah joined by 13 other Premier League stars in 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist

Including Salah, as many as 14 players from the Premier League have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2021. Last year's Champions League proved to be an all-English affair and winners Chelsea and runners-up Manchester City have the highest number of representatives on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Both the Premier League giants have five players each on the 30-man list. Manchester United have two representatives while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have one each from their ranks in the running for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Despite Premier League players dominating the shortlist, the clear front-runners are not from within England. The likes of Salah and Jorginho are dark horses for this year's Ballon d'Or, with Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema tipped to stand a better chance.

Notably, the winner will be announced during the Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris on November 29.

