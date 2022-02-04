“It makes you want to play that much better for him” – Liverpool talent reveals what Klopp told him to ‘lift weight’ off his shoulders before debut 

Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton has revealed manager Jurgen Klopp had an encouraging conversation with him ahead of his Premier League debut. The 19-year-old said the conversation lifted a lot of weight off his shoulders.

Morton expressed that it is because of such small gestures that "makes you want to play much better for him."

Morton made his senior debut in a 3-0 win over Norwich City in the EFL Cup in September. Sharing as to what Klopp whispered in his ears ahead of his debut in an interview with The Independent, Morton revealed:

"(Klopp said)‘If you play bad, it’s not on you, it’s on me. That took a lot of weight off my shoulders. It makes you want to play that much better for him because he’s put his trust in you. It was a proud moment that’ll stay with me forever.”

Earlier, Morton had also hailed Klopp for giving breakthroughs to young players like him. He claimed that such qualities make him the best manager in the world right now.

He said:

“That’s what he’s best for, the manager: I’ve said it time and time again, he’s probably the best manager in the world for giving out opportunities and he’s given out a lot to the lads that play U23s.”

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Tyler Morton reveals exact words Jurgen Klopp said to him before Liverpool Premier League debut Tyler Morton reveals exact words Jurgen Klopp said to him before Liverpool Premier League debutliverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Morton has been playing for the Reds since he was seven. The England international dropped an offer from Everton to join their youth team to stay at Liverpool and make his way through the senior team.

After making his senior debut, he also got a chance to play in the Champions League against Porto and in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.

Anfield Watch Academy @AcadWatch



“He told me: ‘If you play bad, it’s not on you, it’s on me. I’m putting you in this situation, so just show me what you’ve got.’ That took a lot of weight off my shoulders.” Tyler Morton on Jurgen Klopp:“He told me: ‘If you play bad, it’s not on you, it’s on me. I’m putting you in this situation, so just show me what you’ve got.’ That took a lot of weight off my shoulders.” #awlive [independent] Tyler Morton on Jurgen Klopp: “He told me: ‘If you play bad, it’s not on you, it’s on me. I’m putting you in this situation, so just show me what you’ve got.’ That took a lot of weight off my shoulders.” 👏 #awlive [independent] https://t.co/2CidWsdJYR

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals fresh injury to Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Thiago Alcantara has sustained a fresh injury ahead of their FA Cup game against Cardiff City. Harvey Elliott has returned to normal training, however, after recovering from an ankle injury late last year.

Giving an update on the fitness of Elliott ahead of the FA Cup fixture, Klopp said:

“We have to see what is right for him. Is it right to start? Is it right to come on? He will be in the squad definitely for the Cardiff game and from there we go."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aditya Singh