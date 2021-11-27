“It might actually suit all parties if he leaves” – Paul Merson issues Cristiano Ronaldo warning to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has failed to produce the desired effect, with the Red Devils failing to impress despite the incredible efforts of their talisman. Former Premier League star Paul Merson has opined that parting ways could be beneficial to both parties.

Manchester United's poor start to the season puts them in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could take the exit door if the club fails to make it into the tournament.

"Cristiano Ronaldo might decide to walk away in the summer," the former Arsenal midfielder wrote in his column.

"He won't be hanging around if they don't finish in the top four because he will want to end his career in the Champions League. And that doesn't look terribly likely right now because United are a mess and will probably get thrashed by Chelsea this weekend," he added.

"It might actually suit all parties if he leaves anyway because if they appoint Mauricio Pochettino and he wants to press from the front, you're not doing that with Ronaldo," claimed Merson.

Manchester United are looking to appoint an interim manager after dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently. The Premier League giants are currently linked with multiple options but Paul Merson believes a temporary appointment isn't what they need.

"What I really don't get is why the biggest club in the world needs an interim manager. It's like they are writing this season off, like you're admitting no-one good enough to be considered long term will take the job. That says it all."

"This is Manchester United. That should not be happening. This job should be one of the most wanted jobs in football. I find it extraordinary that a club like this should need an interim manager. For a massive club like this, it's so off the cuff. They need to be appointing a permanent manager now," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 15 games for Manchester United since his return

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United this season are still exceptional

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a high-profile return to Manchester United after leaving Juventus during the summer transfer window. Despite the Red Devils' struggles, the Portuguese has managed to prove his worth.

CR7 has recorded 10 goals and two assists to his name in 15 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far. He'll be looking to raise his game even further as the campaign progresses.

