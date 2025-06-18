"It is the opposite of Cristiano" - When Argentine legend claimed Lionel Messi was more selfish than Cristiano Ronaldo

Argentine legend Mario Kempes once claimed that Lionel Messi was more selfish than his archrival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo has been pitted against each other for the last two decades while they remained at the top of their game.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry reached its zenith between 2009 and 2018, when the Argentine was at Barcelona and the Portuguese at Real Madrid. Their presence in archrival clubs further instigated the competition, with the two icons facing each other at least twice each season. Clasicos saw a meteoric rise in popularity while pundits and fans became divided over who is the better footballer.

In a 2019 interview (h/t Republic World), Argentine legend Mario Kempes shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi, claiming he is more selfish than Cristiano Ronaldo. Kempes' words came in the context of how many consider Ronaldo to be more selfish and Messi more of a team player.

"Messi is Messi and Messi is Barcelona. What you do or do not do is key. When Messi is on the field, prepare yourself, because you do not know at what moment he is going to mess you up. But Messi should not surprise us. We have seen him do everything, although I think he has slowed down a bit and now I see him wanting to do more things on his own," Kempes said.

The 1978 World Cup winner added:

"Before I saw him as a team player, now I see him more selfish in his actions. It is the opposite of Cristiano, who now plays more for the team than for the ‘me’."

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are at the twilight of their careers, having left European football around two years ago. The Argentine legend is currently focusing on the FIFA Club World Cup, where he's leading Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is on a high after leading Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League trophy this month.

"It was very beautiful"- When Lionel Messi commented on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with the official Ballon d'Or account, Lionel Messi reflected on his iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via GOAL):

"It was always a battle. In sporting terms, it was very beautiful. We pushed each other to be better because we are both extremely competitive. He always wanted to win everything, and so did I. It was a beautiful time for us and for people who love football."

He added:

"He [Cristiano] always wanted to win everything and beat everyone. I think it was a really beautiful time for us and for people who love football. What we achieved over such a long period has great merit because, as they say, it's easy to reach the top, but the hard part is staying there."

With Messi at Inter Miami and Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, it is unlikely for the two legends of the game to face each other once again. However, fans will always look back fondly to their peak years of rivalry and playing together.

