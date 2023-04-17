“It is really annoying” – Liverpool star admits he is hoping to end worrying form by using Cristiano Ronaldo as inspiration

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has claimed that he is looking up to his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo as inspiration to overcome his current dry patch at the Merseyside club.

The Portugal international is yet to score this season for the Reds, having missed the majority of it with a calf problem.

Jota has made a total of 19 appearances for Liverpool so far this season and is yet to open his account, although he has provided seven assists.

While reflecting on his struggles this season, the Liverpool star has insisted that he is fully focused on his game. He said, as quoted by TalkSPORT:

“It is really annoying. Obviously I don’t want to finish the season without scoring a goal but I still have a few games so I try to get the focus to what I can do on the pitch to be in those decisive moments. That will be the key factor, I think, for me because if I start to think too much about it then it won’t help, for sure.”

The former Wolves attacker has said that he is looking up to his international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as an inspiration.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a a 16-month run with the Portugal team back in 2010 during which he did not score a single goal.

While citing what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said regarding that spell, the Liverpool attacker said:

“I know that football is a game that can change very quickly and I once heard a story and Ronaldo certainly wasn’t 30 games, but he had a number of games without scoring and people were asking him. He was saying that it’s almost like ketchup. When the first drop comes out, everything comes out so hopefully that’s the case for me as well.”

Cristiano Ronaldo eventually ended his dry spell for Portugal in the 2010 World Cup with a goal against North Korea.

Saudi Pro League plot to sign 50 players from Europe's top leagues, including Liverpool star after Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly targeting as many as 50 elite players from Europe, with Lionel Messi being the biggest name in the list.

The Saudi Pro League has seen a major upturn in interest following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January.

Now, as reported by TalkSPORT, as many as 50 elite players from Europe could be pursued in an effort to follow the former Real Madrid superstar to the Gulf State.

Apart from Lionel Messi, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan are also set to be targeted.

