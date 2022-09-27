“It represents unity and it’s not being used for that purpose”, “I refuse to be mistaken as one of them” – Brazil fans explain why they are ditching iconic yellow jersey ahead of World Cup

Brazil fans have explained why they won't be wearing the iconic yellow jersey at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Samba Boys are the favorites to win this year's tournament and will be the first non-European victors since they won in 2002. However, ardent Brazil fan Higor Ramalho has not worn the team's kit since 2018 and is now trying to convince others to do the same.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ramalho explained that he believes that Brazil's home kit was used as a political symbol by the party of the current president. Jair Bolsonaro, who holds far-right political beliefs, won the election in 2018, despite mass protests. Ramalho stated:

“Wearing the yellow jersey was a moment of pride for me. It was a symbol of victory. I used to wear it not only while watching matches but also on regular days. Now, I have stopped wearing it for political reasons."

He added:

"The current president, along with his supporters, turned the yellow jersey into a political campaign and a symbol of their political party. And as I don’t support their political ideas, I refuse to be mistaken as one of them.”

Supporters set to ditch Brazil home kit for World Cup due to political ties it now holds

Brazil's home kit is arguably the most iconic and famous kit in world football due to the nostalgia and memories it stirs. The South Americans have claimed a record five World Cups, but many are taking drastic steps to protest against the current regime in the country.

Loyal football supporter Isabela Guedes also spoke of her reasons for not wearing the shirt at the World Cup, as the 25-year-old also told Al Jazeera:

“Football is something iconic for Brazil, it is what brings everybody together most of the time. When they [right-wing supporters] take something so meaningful for the country and use it with political intentions, it is like they are stealing it from us."

She added:

"I don’t feel comfortable hanging a flag on my window during the World Cup because I will be mistaken for people with completely different political views. They have taken the flag and yellow jersey and turned them into political symbols.”

Tite's side have been in outstanding form in the leadup to this year's tournament and have been drawn in a group alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

