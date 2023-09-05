"It's almost disrespectful to him" - Ian Wright delivers interesting verdict on Al-Ittihad bid to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad's last-ditch attempt to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been branded disrespectful to the player by former Arsenal forward Ian Wright. The ex-Gunners star said that making such a move for a player of such calibre especially at this stage of the transfer window isn't the proper thing to do.

Recent reports suggested that Al-Ittihad tabled a massive £150 million bid to lure Mohamed Salah away from Anfield. According to Liverpool Echo, the deal was instantly turned down by the Reds.

However, the Saudi Pro League champions are reportedly not taking no for an answer in their pursuit of the Egyptian winger. With the transfer window in the Saudi Pro League still open until September 7, it is understood that Al-Ittihad could return with another tempting offer to price the player away.

Ian Wright, however, believes that such an attempt is poorly timed as it would only unsettle the player - who penned the most lucrative contract in Liverpool's history last summer.

“For me, I don’t even know if that’s the guys…The Saudis they’re flexing, to come in that late,” Wright was quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo. “To come in for a player of that calibre, of that level, you’re not going to let him go at that stage of the window but it’s almost disrespectful to him."

“If you’re going to do that, then do it in time because you’re trying to buy him. Now he’s just unsettled," the Englishman added.

Should Mohamed Salah eventually decide to leave Liverpool for Al-Ittihad this summer, he'd join a growing list of former Reds stars who have chosen to tow that path over the last couple of months. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are already plying their trade in the Middle East and others could do the same in the near future.

Mohamed Salah still influential for Liverpool

The attacker is still going strong

Mohamed Salah remains one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp's ranks at the moment. So far this season, the Egyptian has already notched up four goal contributions in as many games - two goals and two assists. Last term, he recorded 30 goals and 16 assists to his name in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Thanks in part to his impact, the Merseysiders currently occupy third position in the Premier League table, with 10 points in 4 games. Up next, they've got a vital away fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16.

With the competition in the English top flight promising to reach a new level this season, Liverpool would remain bent on keeping their best player. It remains to be seen whether anything will happen to their resolve in the coming days.