“It’s always a joy” – Lionel Messi expresses delight after joining ‘amazing’ Argentina side from PSG ahead of Finalissima clash against Italy

PSG star Lionel Messi is ecstatic to have joined Argentina's national team ahead of their 'Finalissima' clash against Italy.

The 34-year-old wrapped up the 2021-22 season with the Ligue 1 champions on May 22, and following a short break, has reported for international duty.

La Albiceleste will play the Azzurri at Wembley on Thursday in a clash between the reigning South American and European champions.

Messi has been training with the Argentine squad in Bilbao, Spain for the past few days and said it's 'always a joy' to play with his national side.

Speaking to TyC Sports, he said:

"It is always a joy to come here, we said the same thing a while ago and I think you can see it on TV and on social networks. That it is a nice group, that we had a good time. We came from winning, that helps a lot to let it be this way, so we're very happy."

Messi lifted his first international trophy with Argentina last year after winning the 2021 Copa America title, playing a key role in the campaign.

He later helped them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with Argentina navigating through the qualifying phase of the CONMEBOL zone rather easily.

He'd be 35 by the time the showpiece rolls around and it would realistically be his last chance to win the World Cup, a trophy he's long yearned for.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came agonizingly close to lifting it in 2014 after reaching the finals for the first time but his side were beaten 1-0 by Germany.

Italy, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the main event for the second time in a row after losing to North Macedonia in the playoff semi-final in March.

Messi and Co. among favorites for the World Cup

Argentina haven't dropped off since winning the Copa America last year and look like serious contenders for the World Cup too.

The Sky Blues haven't lost a game since their 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-final, an incredible run that stretches back by 31 games.

Lionel Scaloni's team have also been drawn in a relatively easy group with Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia and should reach the round of 16 without much hassle.

Things will get tougher from there but Argentina have the quality to go all the way and winning the World Cup would make for the most perfect farewell for Messi at the international level.

