"It's better not to come" - When Argentina legend claimed Lionel Messi will never reach Diego Maradona's level

Argentina legend Hector Enrique once claimed Lionel Messi would never reach the levels of the legendary Diego Maradona. Enrique was a part of La Albiceleste's 1986 World Cup-winning squad alongside Maradona.

At the time of Enrique's statements in 2019, Lionel Messi was yet to win an international title. He had lost three consecutive finals with Argentina, including the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa Americas.

After the 2016 Copa America loss to Chile, Messi temporarily retired from the national team but later changed his mind. The former Barcelona superstar's struggles often led pundits and fans to question his ability to carry on the monumental legacy of Diego Maradona.

In an August 2019 interview with the Argentine channel Ataque Futbolero, Hector Enrique claimed Lionel Messi would never reach Diego Maradona's level. He said (via GOAL):

"Messi, unfortunately, has had a hard time in the national team. I hope that in the next World Cup, he will have the luck we had but Messi will never reach Maradona's level. What I want is for Messi to play. If he is not having a good time [in the team], it's better not to come."

Hector Enrique's statements bore fruit as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory in the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar after his statements - in December 2022. The Argentine legend was also named the Player of the Tournament.

The title came after he won his first international title with La Albiceleste in the 2021 Copa America. Messi's second Copa America triumph with his nation came in 2024.

When Diego Maradona claimed Lionel Messi did not need a World Cup to be the best

L to R: Maradona and Messi - Source: Getty

In a previous interview (republished July 2023), Diego Maradona claimed that Lionel Messi did not need to win a World Cup to be considered the best. He explained that the World Cup cannot be won by individual brilliance alone and said (via The Mirror):

"Alone, he will not be able to win the World Cup. You need a solid team for that. Football history will remember Messi. Football has given him a lot, as much as he has given the sport and to win a World Cup, in my opinion, wouldn't bring himself anything else."

Maradona passed away in his Argentina home in November 2020 after suffering a heart attack. He was unable to witness Messi reaching international glory by winning the 2021 and the 2024 Copa Americas and the 2022 World Cup. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar marked Argentina's third FIFA World Cup title.

