"It’s a business" - Arsenal legend Martin Keown accuses Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy of treating players like 'commodities' and 'pieces of meat'

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is widely known for his shrewd business abilities, but Arsenal legend Martin Keown recently accused Levy of being disrespectful towards his players and far too business-oriented. Keown also accused Levy of treating a number of Tottenham Hotspur players like 'pieces of meat.' As per the former Arsenal man, Harry Kane is perhaps the only exception to the case.

Keown further explained his comments by bringing up examples of former players who were allowed to leave at key junctures, or sold off quickly as 'commodities' when they asked for improved contracts.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown recollected what happened to the likes of Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker, among others, who left Tottenham Hotspur:

“When the likes of Eriksen tried to negotiate, it was all about the player, pressure on the player, he wants too much money.

“The only one they’ve really looked after is Harry Kane, to be honest.

“Dembele was allowed to leave at a key moment [to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F for £11million in January 2019], in the season after they got to the Champions League final.

“Danny Rose was another player, they unsettled him and they did the same with [Kieran] Trippier. They got rid of [Kyle] Walker, he asked for a new deal and was sold for £50m.

“It’s a business, they’re commodities, you’re made to feel that way at Spurs by Daniel Levy, aren’t you. Because you’re just a piece of meat at the end of the day, we get the most money for you, off you go,” Keown said.

Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur reach loan agreement for Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso has options from Ligue 1 and La Liga

With Ligue 1 side Lyon losing Bruno Guimarães to Newcastle United, several reports have linked them with a potential loan move for Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso as a replacement.

Well-renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano had initially revealed that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wanted Lyon to pay the player's full wage during the loan period, as well as cough up a separate loan fee.

Lyon and Tottenham have now reportedly reached an agreement over a loan deal for the Argentine midfielder. However, the player is yet to agree to the deal, thereby putting a pin in the proceedings.

Romano has also claimed that La Liga side Villarreal have also interested the fray, and have reportedly made contact with Tottenham regarding a loan deal for Lo Celso.

OL and Tottenham have an agreement in place for Gio Lo Celso on loan deal, not in doubt as revealed today afternoon - but it's still not fully agreed on player/contract side.…and also Villarreal have now approached Tottenham for Lo Celso on loan.

