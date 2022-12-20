"It's a difficult time" – Louis Saha warns France duo over potential Manchester United transfer

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has issued a warning to France strikers Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani, claiming that they should be cautious about moving to Old Trafford.

Both Thuram and Kolo Muani were a crucial part of France's thrilling comeback to 3-3 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final's regulation time against Argentina. While the former laid out an assist for Kylian Mbappe's second goal, the latter won the first penalty for Les Bleus.

At club level, both forwards have been in fine goal-scoring form this season. Thuram has scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in 17 games for Borussia Monchengladbach. Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 23 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha suggested that up-and-coming players should be careful when targeted by Manchester United due to their ongoing rebuilding phase. Citing the France duo's examples, he said:

"Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani made a brilliant contribution to the World Cup final against Argentina in very difficult circumstances. They maintained their composure in crucial moments, and they are great players."

Sharing his thoughts about the Red Devils, Saha added:

"At this moment in time, young players moving to Manchester United need to be cautious because we have seen some really good players struggle at United. I'm not saying they shouldn't join because of that, but it's a difficult time. It's not enough to just be a good player or in good form."

Saha, who spent four-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford, continued:

"It's all about how they can adapt, and the situation is not totally clear at the moment, so I don't want to throw any names around. They are very good prospects and I hope they can see that United are growing, and Erik ten Hag is the right manager."

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Manchester United ditch transfer plan to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup star: Reports

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are reluctant to splash the cash on a first-choice forward in the upcoming winter transfer window. The club are keen to avoid overpaying for their transfer targets.

With PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo's valuation inflating to £45 million after his debut World Cup campaign, they will rely on Martial and Rashford for the rest of the season.

Gakpo, 23, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Europe with his fine performances for both club and country. He has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists in 24 matches for PSV this campaign, attracting interest from a host of heavyweight European clubs.

