"It's not that easy to change the mentality of players" - Cristiano Ronaldo suggests Ralf Rangnick needs time to make an impact at Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has come out and made some bold statements in a recent interview with Sky Sports. The Portuguese talisman talked about his team's current situation and also about how his new interim manager Ralf Rangnick needs some time to change the mentality of players.

In the past few weeks, there have been strong reports suggesting that the Manchester United dressing room is divided due to differences in opinion. The reason for these bust ups has been the poor performance that the players are putting out on the field for their club.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about how United need to improve a lot to finish in the top 3 of the points table. The former Real Madrid superstar then went on to show his support for his manager Ralf Rangnick, who was only appointed 5 weeks ago:

"Since he arrived five weeks ago he changed many things. But he needs time to put his ideas across to the players. It takes time but I believe that he is going to do a good job. We know we aren't playing the best football but we have many games to improve.

"Since he arrived I think in some points we are better, but he needs time. It's not that easy to change the mentality of players and the way they play, the culture, the system like that. I believe that he is going to do a good job."

Since returning to Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best players for the Red Devils. However, United as a team lack consistency and organization which has caused the team some valuable points. The Red Devils are now sitting in 7th place in the PL points table.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will have to show their character in Manchester United's next match against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to get on the scoresheet for Manchester United

Manchester United are struggling in the Premier League and their next match will also be a tricky one to win. The Red Devils are set to face Aston Villa on January 15th and Steven Gerrard and his men will be looking for redemption after suffering a loss against United in their FA Cup tie.

Villa have done some incredible business in the winter transfer window with Philippe Coutinho being the marquee signing. Manchester United fans were happy that their club won the FA cup tie but the performance was far from what they wanted. The Premier League match against Villa will be a perfect test for the Red Devils.

