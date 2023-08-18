"It’s not an easy place to go" - Dimitar Berbatov makes bold prediction for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Former Premier League striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Arsenal will play out a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in their second 2023-24 Premier League clash on August 21.

The former Manchester United striker has said that the Gunners were rusty last week in their opening league fixture last weekend. Mikel Arteta's men defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah got on the scoresheet in the first half, with Taiwo Awoniyi halving the deficit for the visitors.

Sharing his prediction for Arsenal's next game against Palace, Berbatov wrote (via Metro):

"Arsenal will want to continue last season’s form. They were rusty last week and need to be careful against Palace. It’s not an easy place to go, and I think Palace will make life hard. I’ll go for a draw."

Arteta had a fairly comfortable trip to Selhurst Park last season. In what was the opening game of the 2022-23 campaign, the Gunners completed a 2-0 victory over their opposition. Gabriel Martinelli's opener and an unfortunate own goal from Marc Guehi helped the north London outfit across the line.

The Eagles themselves came away with a 1-0 win in their opening Premier League game this season at Sheffield United. Odsonne Edouard's 49th-minute goal was sufficient for Roy Hodgson's men to complete their first victory of the new season.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Oleksandr Zinchenko as Arsenal prepare for Crystal Palace trip

Oleksandr Zinchenko (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on Oleksandr Zinchenko's fitness ahead of the Gunners' trip to Selhurst Park on Monday (August 21). The Spanish tactician will be without Jurrien Timber after he picked up a knee injury in their opening Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

With the Netherlands international reported to be out for an extended period of time, Arteta could turn to Zinchenko. However, the former Manchester City man has returned to training after suffering from a calf problem.

Addressing his return, Arteta said (via Metro):

"He’s been training with us and hopefully we are going to have him available very, very soon."

Should the trip to Selhurst Park come early for the Ukraine international's return to action, Kieran Tierney could be preferred at left-back. The north London side could also utilize Takehiro Tomiyasu, who filled in for Timber during the second half of his club's previous fixture.