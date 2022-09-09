"It's embarrassing" - Liverpool star Fabinho's wife Rebeca Tavares hits out at comments after death of The Queen 

Rebeca Tavares, the wife of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, had a war of words with fans who made disrespectful comments following the death of The Queen.

On Thursday (September 8), Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, marking the end of the Elizabethan era. The country went into mourning, with many notable personalities flooding social media with tributes.

The Liverpool midfielder’s wife, Rebeca also joined in, sharing an image of The Queen with the following caption:

“Rest in peace Her Majesty! RIP”

Some fans asked her to reconsider her stance, pointing out the complicated relationship between the city of Liverpool and the Royal Family. Rebeca found such comments distasteful, and followed up on her initial post, saying (via Rebeca Tavares):

“It’s embarrassing the state of some comments in a moment like that. Please show some respect!”

One fan warned her of the potential backlash to her tribute. She boldly stated that it was not her duty to do what people expected her to. Rebeca added:

“I don’t care! I’m not here to do everything the people expect me to do. I have my belief and a think that 'respect' it’s something we all need to share.”

Over the years, Rebeca has cultivated a good relationship with the club’s supporters. She is a vocal supporter of the Reds on social media, regularly tweeting about the club and her husband.

Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers could be postponed after The Queen’s death

As England enters national mourning after The Queen’s passing, it is feared that this week’s Premier League fixtures could be postponed (via Birmingham Mail). According to the report, a nine-day plan is set to commence following the monarch’s demise, including the postponement of all sporting fixtures. This could indefinitely push back Wolverhampton Wanderers’ trip to Liverpool, which is originally scheduled for September 10.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Premier League clubs are expecting this weekend's fixtures to be postponed with an announcement expected early on Friday morning. NEW: Premier League clubs are expecting this weekend's fixtures to be postponed with an announcement expected early on Friday morning. #lfc [mail] 🚨 NEW: Premier League clubs are expecting this weekend's fixtures to be postponed with an announcement expected early on Friday morning. #lfc [mail]

The English Premier League has not yet confirmed it, only expressing their condolences to the Royal Family. Their official statement read:

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Fans could know more about the fate of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures on Friday (September 9).

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty