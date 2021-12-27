"It's very enjoyable" - Thomas Partey says Arsenal squad has 'a lot of quality in front of goal' amid rich vein of form

Arsenal put in an excellent performance as they beat Norwich City 5-0 away from home during their Premier League clash on Sunday. Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey has showered praise on the team following their convincing victory.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard were standout performers for Arsenal during the game. Thomas Partey has revealed how happy he is playing alongside these talented players at the Emirates, lauding their ability to provide answers in front of goal.

Four wins in a row for Arsenal as they breeze past Norwich



"It is very enjoyable, I enjoy playing with them a lot," the midfielder was quoted as saying by the club's website.

"They are good talents, a lot of people around that can play with them and they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it's a joyful moment playing with them."

Arsenal have raised their level of performance significantly in recent weeks. The Gunners have now won their last five games across all competitions, scoring a whopping 19 goals and conceding just two in the process.

Thomas Partey has acknowledged the team's efforts and improvements, lauding their mentality and the role of each individual in their resurgence. He said:

"We feel very happy. This is a game we really enjoyed. We have had a couple of games now where the team is doing very well and performing and I think this is what we have to keep doing.

"I think we are working harder, we are doing what we have to do, everyone is playing their role very well and that is the mentality that the coach wants us to play with and enjoy one the field and that is what we are doing."

What next for Arsenal and Thomas Partey?

Arsenal have finished the year in the top-four zone of the Premier League

With their 5-0 triumph over Norwich City yesterday, Arsenal concluded 2021 on a high note. The Gunners will kick-start 2022 with a huge fixture as they prepare to welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium on January 1.

Thomas Partey, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue playing an influential role in the team as the campaign progresses. The midfielder has been a reliable figure for the Gunners this season, making 15 EPL appearances and recording one goal to his name.

