“It’s not Gavi’s fault” - Aurelien Tchouameni rubbishes claims that rash challenge from Barcelona midfielder led to his injury

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni refuted claims that his injury was caused by a tackle from Barcelona midfielder Gavi in the El Clasico. The Frenchman suffered an injury to his foot in the match and will miss the next six to eight weeks of action.

France international Tchouameni started the El Clasico on Saturday and lasted until the end of the match, delivering an impeccable performance. The 22-year-old was diagnosed with an incomplete stress fracture to the second metatarsal of his left foot but finished the match despite the injury.

Spanish media fingered Barcelona star Gavi as the culprit after both men collided in the second half and the Spaniard made contact with Tchouameni's foot. The Real Madrid man has, however, clarified that his injury was not Gavi's fault, and he had been carrying it since the first half.

Tchouameni replied on X (formerly Twitter) to a video showing where Gavi purportedly injured him.

"It's not Gavi's fault. I was injured at the end of the first half."

Playing at the base of the midfield, Tchouameni displayed the qualities that made Los Blancos pay around €100 million to sign him from AS Monaco. Despite the injury, he provided the platform to allow the rest of his teammates, including matchwinner Jude Bellingham, to thrive.

Real Madrid have been unlucky with injuries this season, with a number of key players already facing lengthy spells on the sidelines. Thibaut Courtois and Èdèr Militao are not expected to take part this season after their ACL injuries, and Vinicius Jr has spent time injured, too.

Real Madrid set to miss influential Aurelien Tchouameni

This season, their versatile and deep midfield has been the game-changer for Real Madrid, who looked like they would struggle before the season. From Bellingham playing as an auxiliary forward to Eduardo Camavinga playing at left-back, their midfield quality has shone through.

To many, the defensive midfield position is the most important in football, and no one has held it down better than Aurelien Tchouameni. Carlo Ancelotti's side have not lost a game that the Frenchman started this season, a testament to his importance.

Real Madrid will find it difficult to replace Tchouameni in the next two months due to his unique profile and skills. The likeliest option would be countryman Camavinga, but his physicality is dwarfed by Tchouameni's.

The adaptability and depth in the Merengues' ranks should suffice to get them through the next two months until their midfield star is back.