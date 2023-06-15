“It’s not going to be easy for him” – Wayne Rooney issues warning to Lionel Messi after his Inter Miami move

DC United manager Wayne Rooney has issued a warning to Lionel Messi, who is set to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. After being linked with a return to Barcelona, Messi chose to move to Miami following the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract.

While there have been suggestions that Messi chose the MLS for its lower intensity as compared to European football, Rooney believes the former Barcelona attacker could be in for a surprise.

Accepting that Messi is the best of all time, Rooney also shed light on how MLS will benefit from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's move. He said (via Metro):

"He’s the best, simple as that. In my view, he’s the best player to ever play the game, so that’s how he’s different. Obviously, the fan base around him will be huge and commercially for the league I’m sure it will be huge as well. It’s massive for MLS.

"To get Messi in the league, arguably the greatest player of all-time and still – yeah he’s a little bit older – but recently won the World Cup almost singlehandedly. I think it’s great for the league and it’s going to have a huge impact, I’m sure for Miami, for MLS."

But he was quick to add that the league will not be easy for Messi and he will have to adapt to the pace of the game in the US. Rooney added:

"I think the one thing I will say: It’s not going to be easy for him. The league’s a difficult league and I don’t think he’s coming to come over and just absolutely tear it up immediately.

"I think he’s going to have to adapt to it because this league is a little bit different. It won’t be an easy ride for him, that’s for sure."

The Argentine was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal reportedly offering him a bumper €500 million-a-year contract. But he didn't accept the offer.

Why Lionel Messi chose to join Inter Miami

Shortly after making his decision to move to Inter Miami public, Messi explained why he chose the MLS over other options.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more,” Messi told Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo (via ESPN).

“Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way.

“If had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to [Saudi] Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money.”

Messi left Barcelona to join PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer window. In two seasons with the Ligue 1 giants, he made 75 appearances across competitions, scoring 32 and assisting 35 goals.

