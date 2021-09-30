"It's not in my hands" - Ronald Koeman casts doubt over Barcelona future after Benfica defeat

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has commented on his future following his team's embarrassing 3-0 loss to Benfica in the Champions League yesterday evening. The Dutchman knows his job is on the line and is waiting to see what the club's reaction will be.

"I can only give you my opinion of my work at the club - I feel backed by my players and their attitude," Koeman said after the match.

"The rest, the club, I'm not sure ... I can't say any more because I don't know what the club thinks in that sense. It's not in my hands."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Koeman Ronald Koeman: “I don’t know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It’s not in my hands”. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB Ronald Koeman: “I don’t know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It’s not in my hands”. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Koeman

The Barcelona manager also reflected on his team's performance in the 3-0 loss to Benfica yesterday, ruing a couple of chances the Blaugrana failed to convert.

He remarked:

“It’s a tough result to take, and it’s not what we saw on the pitch. While we conceded early, we were good until it became 2-0. We had a number of chances to score and didn’t take them. That’s how you change games.

"If they score the three chances they create and we don’t, then that’s the big difference between the sides."

Ronald Koeman appears to be living on borrowed times at Barcelona. The tactician's future has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, with reports suggesting he could face the sack anytime soon.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal FT: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona. Another European humiliation. Barça have not won a single Champions League match in 2021. According to UEFA, Barça are yet to register a shot on target in the Champions League this season. FT: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona. Another European humiliation. Barça have not won a single Champions League match in 2021. According to UEFA, Barça are yet to register a shot on target in the Champions League this season. https://t.co/kZVjVflymc

The Dutchman has failed to get the team going in the right direction. The Catalan giants have lost two of their Champions League games so far this season and currently sit at the bottom of Group E. Their La Liga form isn't impressive either as they've managed just three victories from six games this season and are sixth in the table right now.

Potential replacements for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Roonald Koeman faces an imminent dismissal at Barcelona

Also Read

It is looking more likely than ever that Barcelona will sack Ronald Koeman very soon. Reports have started linking a couple of managers to take over from the Dutchman in the Catalan capital.

Former Blaugrana midfielder Xavi Hernandez is the favorite to pick up the job due to his vast understanding of the club's system and backing of fans. Roberto Martinez is also a strong contender to become the next Barca coach, while Erik Ten Hag and Andrea Pirlo have also been linked in recent days.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava