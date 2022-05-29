"It's what happens when you lose a final" - Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold comments on the mood in the dressing room after Champions League final loss to Real Madrid

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the current mood in the Reds' dressing room after their loss in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Speaking to BT Sport (via SPORT), the young defender stated:

"It's what happens when you lose a final. The locker room is silent and devastated."

The star went on to explain how they lost a match they had clearly dominated:

"We had our chances, but we found an incredible goalkeeper. To be honest, I also think we could have played better. In the second half we didn't start well and they took control of the game. These teams with so much experience know how to play finals."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave #UCLfinal Liverpool played over 330 minutes in cup finals this season without scoring a single goal… Liverpool played over 330 minutes in cup finals this season without scoring a single goal… 😳 #UCLfinal https://t.co/yRd2PgCiUC

Talking about the goal that put Real Madrid ahead and handed Liverpool their defeat, Alexander-Arnold said:

"We are a team that presses, and it has always worked for us, but they have caught us at the far post. It's very difficult after that to get back into the game against a team with so much experience, they know how to finish these games."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Last night against Real Madrid was the first loss Liverpool were 16 games unbeaten when Virgil van Dijk and Konaté started together.Last night against Real Madrid was the first loss Liverpool were 16 games unbeaten when Virgil van Dijk and Konaté started together.Last night against Real Madrid was the first loss 😳 https://t.co/Vhq1ZRbunh

The Reds will have to go back to the drawing board and prepare for another Champions League run next season. While they have been impressive all season, But Real Madrid caught them at the last hurdle and stopped them from snatching what would have been their third trophy of the campaign.

Liverpool seemed worried about Thiago's fitness, but he eventually played in the Real Madrid game

The biggest match in club football saw Real Madrid beat Liverpool by a 1-0 margin to seal the deal and take home the Champions League trophy. However, the English side had faced a particular challenge ahead of preparations for the game.

There was some uncertainty about the Reds heading into the finals with mercurial midfielder Thiago Alcantara, as they were unsure of his fitness. The 31-year-old was uncertain for the game before kick-off due to an injury he suffered against Wolves in the Premier League last week.

Eventually, the star featured in the game, leading the creative section of the side's midfield. But Thiago, who started his career at Barcelona, couldn't find the extra drive to beat Los Blancos in Paris and the Reds were unable to get one over the Madridistas.

He might have helped them win their seventh Champions League trophy on the night, but it was not to be, as Real Madrid snatched the win to claim their fourteenth Champions League/European Cup win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury