"It's an important moment for him" - Zinedine Zidane reveals his Ballon d'Or 2021 pick

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award will come to an end in the next few hours, with the winner set to be announced by France Football tomorrow.

It promises to attract a lot of attention, with well-known football figures throwing their support behind their favorite candidates.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has joined a host of other football legends in naming his pick for the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Frenchman has tipped his countryman Karim Benzema to come out on top in the race for the coveted prize.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



Zinedine Zidane affiche son soutien à Karim Benzema pour le Ballon d'or 2021 !



(@BarniaudSeb/@YassinNfaoui) 🗣️ "On a un joueur qui mérite de gagner ce ballon d’or, Karim. C’est un moment important pour lui, j’espère qu’il pourra être récompensé."Zinedine Zidane affiche son soutien à Karim Benzema pour le Ballon d'or 2021 ! 🗣️ "On a un joueur qui mérite de gagner ce ballon d’or, Karim. C’est un moment important pour lui, j’espère qu’il pourra être récompensé."Zinedine Zidane affiche son soutien à Karim Benzema pour le Ballon d'or 2021 ! (@BarniaudSeb/@YassinNfaoui) https://t.co/dW2M8b0fdV

Zidane was quoted as saying:

"We have a player who deserves to win this Ballon d'Or, Karim [Benzema]. This is an important moment for him and I hope he can be rewarded."

Zinedine Zidane's support for Karim Benzema in the 2021 Ballon d'Or race has come as no surprise.

The pair have a great relationship after working together at Real Madrid for almost five years (across two separate spells). They are also citizens of the same country.

This isn't the first time the 49-year-old tactician has backed the Real Madrid striker to claim the accolade. During an interview in October, Zidane went public with his support for Benzema's Ballon d'Or dreams saying:

"Karim is in fine form. I would give him the Ballon d’Or. He deserves it. He is an incredible player, I had the great honour of coaching him.

"He knows how to do everything on the field. He is above (everyone else) and I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d’Or."

Who are Karim Benzema's top rivals in the Ballon d'Or 2021 race?

The striker has had a spectacular year with club and country

Karim Benzema has a decent chance to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Frenchman bagged an impressive 30 goals and nine assists for Real Madrid last season.

He scored four goals for France in the Euros this summer before striking twice to inspire Les Bleus to a UEFA Nations League triumph last month.

Nevertheless, if reports are to be believed, the Frenchman still ranks below Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d'Or. The Argentine won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona last season before leading Argentina to claim the Copa America this summer.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Ngolo Kante will also put up a great fight for the accolade.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar