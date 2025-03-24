“It’s an inexplicable feeling to be with the best” - Endrick hails Real Madrid trio as the three best footballers in the world 

Endrick has heaped praise on Real Madrid trio Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo and stated that they are the best in the world. He said that it is a dream for him to be playing with them and that he is always learning from them.

Speaking to Romario via Madrid Universal, Endrick stated that he has no regrets about joining Real Madrid as he is learning every day. He is happy to contribute whenever he gets the chance on the pitch and said:

“It’s an inexplicable feeling to be with the best, to be always learning, to always be evolving, which for me is the most important thing. I’m at Real Madrid when I’m only 18 years old, I have to enjoy life a lot, I have to enjoy football a lot. And that’s what I’m doing."

“I have no complaints about Real Madrid. I have changed my mentality a lot there and even if I don’t play much, whenever I do, thank God, I enter and score a goal to help my team. For me, it is a privilege to be in a club as big as Real Madrid, with the best players in the world. The three best in the world are Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vini… and they are our attacking trio."

Endrick has been linked with a loan move away from Real Madrid but the Brazilian has repeatedly stated he has no plans to leave. Carlo Ancelotti has also claimed that he wants to keep the teenager at the club as he believes in the striker.

Real Madrid star worried about FIFA World Cup squad selection

Real Madrid star Endrick has claimed that he is worried about missing out on the FIFA World Cup squad next year as it is his dream to represent the country at the Cup, adding that he wants to help them to their sixth World Cup:

“To be honest, what goes through my head a lot is that I’m afraid of not being at the 2026 World Cup. I’m worried… because it’s my dream to be at World Cup. It’s even difficult to speak about that. I want go help Brazil to win the 6th World Cup.”

Endrick has played just 109 minutes in LaLiga this season for Real Madrid and has never started in the league. He has scored once in the UEFA Champions League where he has played eight matches, starting once, once in the League and four times in the Copa del Rey.

