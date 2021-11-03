"It's just covering over the cracks" - Paul Merson says 'phenomenal' Cristiano Ronaldo always gives Manchester United a chance

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a late effort to help Manchester United secure a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League yesterday evening.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has hailed the attacker's efforts but claims the result only papers the cracks for the Red Devils.

"It's got to be one of the best finishes of all-time; it's just out of absolutely nothing," Merson said of Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal of the game.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣 "Ronaldo's got the ball... WHAT A GOAL! He's scored out of absolutely nothing" 🤩



"He didn't touch the ball in the second half. Not through his fault, he just didn't get the service. But it comes to him and there's no snatching at it, he hits through the ball perfectly. It's absolutely phenomenal and his first goal was brilliant as well," he added.

Merson went ahead to offer his view on the game. He noted that the result hides a bigger problem at Manchester United but tipped the Red Devils to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase.

"It's another Polyfilla one, it's just covering over the cracks, but it's a result. They've got a draw and they're going to qualify. If they had lost, and they had gone and got beat by Villarreal, they were virtually out of the competition. Now you would expect them to qualify.

"As long as you've got Ronaldo on the pitch, you've got a chance. They hadn't looked like scoring in a month of Sundays and then he goes and does what he's done."

Paul Merson was one of those who spoke out against Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United this summer.

But the Sky Sports pundit has been forced to change his opinion, having seen how influential the Portuguese has been in recent weeks.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Cristiano Ronaldo saves the day for



#ATAMUN #UCL #bbcfootball FT: Atalanta 2-2 Man UtdCristiano Ronaldo saves the day for #MUFC , who leave Bergamo with a point and finish the day top of Group F. FT: Atalanta 2-2 Man UtdCristiano Ronaldo saves the day for #MUFC, who leave Bergamo with a point and finish the day top of Group F.#ATAMUN #UCL #bbcfootball

He said:

"I was one of the big critics. I was one who wasn't sure about him coming back. But if you give him chances, he will score goals. Thirty-six or 46, it doesn't make any difference, he will finish.

"If you took away his two goals tonight, he's a two out of 10. But his two goals are phenomenal and I'm lost for words."

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Manchester United pick up a point from their clash with Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time in making his impact felt following his return to Manchester United this season. The attacker has been the standout performer at Old Trafford, putting up decisive performances and covering up for the mess of the team on several occasions.

So far, the Portuguese has bagged nine goals and one assist for the Premier League giants in 11 appearances across all competitions.

The Red Devils will be counting on him to inspire the team once again when they take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar