"It's just for us" - Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's planned trophy parade on May 29th

Klopp said the trophy parade will be for the fans
Modified May 20, 2022 05:17 PM IST
News

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed his team will celebrate with fans at the trophy parade planned for later this month and he does not care what others say.

The Reds won the Premier League title in 2022 but could not celebrate ending their 30-year wait for the league title because of COVID-19-enforced restrictions.

The following season, they struggled with injuries and failed to lift any trophy. They have more than made up for a barren 2020-21 season this year, though.

Liverpool have already lifted two domestic cups -- the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup -- and could yet win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Watch Jürgen Klopp’s press conference LIVE as he previews #LIVWOL 🎙 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Klopp explained that the club and fans are not short of reasons to celebrate this time after failing to celebrate lifting the league title in 2020.

He said:

"We have so many reasons to celebrate. I think it's enough to celebrate life. Of course Carabao Cup, FA Cup, I know we didn't have parade two years ago so I am happy we can deliver what I promised that time. It's about us what we want to celebrate, couldn't care less what others say.
"It's just for us, it's just for Liverpool FC. It's just to celebrate that we are together in this moment of time. That's enough to celebrate but this May 29 will be a great day."

Liverpool will hope to add more trophies to their parade

The trophy parade has been scheduled for May 29, a day after Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Fans will hope the team can win one more trophy to make it an unforgettable treble-winning season. A quadruple is still a possibility, although the Reds do not have their destiny in their own hands.

The Merseyside outfit will be hoping Manchester City fail to win their final game of the season against Aston Villa and win their game against Wolves at Anfield.

Setting up for the final day of the @premierleague season 👊🔴 https://t.co/G6YFrRmsmI
The mood in the trophy parade will be a lot more joyous if Klopp’s side can add at least one more trophy.

