“It’s like a snooker player making 147s every game but never winning a tournament” – Paul Merson urges Manchester United to ‘get rid’ of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former English footballer and TV presenter Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to 'get rid' of their superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo. Merson believes Erik ten Hag will have to let Ronaldo leave and build a young, strong team to catch up with the club's rivals in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international missed the pre-season friendlies citing 'family issues'. His agent, meanwhile, is looking for suitable clubs for him to make a move ahead of the new season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is desperate to play in the Champions League in the twilight years of his professional career. He wants to take his legacy in the tournament to a new level.

In his Daily Star Column, Merson said that the Red Devils must grant Ronaldo's wish to leave the club this summer and should start working on building a future team.

“Ronaldo has told you what he wants, so why hang onto him? Man United have got to draw the line and get rid of him if they really want to catch Man City and Liverpool.''

The English football pundit also said that Manchester United never looked like winning even a single title last season despite Cristiano Ronaldo 's 24 goals. Hence, they must not stick with him for another season even when Ronaldo is not interested in staying.

“If they can make him out to be the bad one, I think they've had a result. In all honestly, I don't think he does them any favours anyway. People say he got 24 goals last season but Man United never looked like winning anything. It's alright him doing that but it's like a snooker player making 147s every game but never winning a tournament.”

Ronaldo returned to England on Wednesday and has begun training at the club's facilities while uncertainty over his next move looms. Erik ten Hag has not included him in the squad for the pre-season friendly against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's lasting uncertainty will impact Erik ten Hag's plans for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will find it difficult to select players in his forward line if the uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo 's stay at the club continues.

The Dutchman arrived to manage the sinking ship at Old Trafford and Ronaldo's willingness to leave the club will severely impact the club's ability to score goals. Hence, the club is sticking to not allowing him to leave this summer and the manager has also offered a new contract to the Portuguese international.

