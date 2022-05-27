“It’s long in the past” – Andy Robertson claims Liverpool have already exacted ‘revenge’ after 2018 Champions League defeat

Ahead of the Champions League final tomorrow against Real Madrid, Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has spoken about the previous 'final' meeting between the two sides. The Kyiv final in 2018 saw the Reds struggle against a Los Blancos side that took advantage of defensive errors to win the game 3-1.

Speaking at the pre-match conference in Paris ahead of tomorrow's clash, the Liverpool man went down memory lane, stating:

"We wrote that wrong for ourselves in Madrid the following season. That was us getting revenge on the competition as such and becoming winners for the first time. It's long in the past."

After the 2018 final, the Reds fought back hard and drove through the knock-out stages and into the 2019 final against Tottenham Hotspur. They didn't make many mistakes in that final, which took place in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

This time around, however, Jurgen Klopp's men might be better served focusing on the task at hand and taking the coveted trophy to Anfield.

Liverpool's Fabinho looks set to face his former side once again

The Reds' holding midfielder will face his former side in the Champions League final clash in Paris when his side take on Real Madrid. It might come as a surprise to many, but the star did play for Real Madrid Castilla in 2012.

Fabinho was notably signed to replace Dani Carvajal after the right-back joined Bayer Leverkusen. He would go on to meet Jose Mourinho and make 30 appearances for Castilla during his loan spell in Madrid.

He didn't do enough to convince Madrid to sign him and was allowed to leave the club despite also featuring for the senior team during his loan. Fabinho eventually secured a move to Monaco, where he would play under Leonardo Jardim in one of the most exciting French teams to grace the game.

Key to Fabinho’s strong performances under Jardim was the decision to change his position. Jardim converted the unimpressive right-back into a world-class holding midfielder and eventually sold him to Liverpool.

Fabinho has cemented himself as a brilliant midfielder at Anfield and will now go back to face a club he might still be playing for had his career taken a different turn. Fabinho will hope he can guide the Reds to the trophy and add to Madrid’s regret of letting him go.

