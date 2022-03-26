"It’s matter of time"- Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United star has already accepted new contract

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has accepted a new contract offered by the club.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is set to sign a new five-year deal with the Red Devils, which could be made official soon. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in regards to Fernandes' new contract:

"Bruno Fernandes new contract with Manchester United will be valid for the next five years. Bruno has already accepted - it’s matter of time to complete the paperworks and sign."

Bruno Fernandes joined United in January 2020 from Portuguese side Sporting CP for a fee of around £56 million. The 27-year-old midfielder signed a contract until 2025 back when he first arrived at Old Trafford two years ago.

Despite only arriving at the club two years ago, United are willing to offer Fernandes a new contract to reward him with a pay rise following a good start to life in the Premier League. According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils will double his current salary to £240,000 per-week.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been one of their most important players and warranted a pay rise. The Portuguese star has scored 49 goals and provided 39 assists in 117 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

The 2021-22 season has also been productive as far as Bruno Fernandes is concerned. The 27-year-old has scored nine times and assisted a further 14 times across competitions. This includes a hat-trick against Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Manchester United could lose a number of their star players in the summer

Manchester United are in danger of losing a number of their first-team stars in the summer on free transfers. These include Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

The aforementioned players have less than six months remaining on their current contracts. They will all leave the club at the end of the season if a new deal is not offered to them in the next few months.

[@sistoney67] In addition to Mata, Lingard, Pogba and Cavani out of contracts in the summer, a number of senior players have uncertain futures at #mufc , including Cristiano Ronaldo, although it is not entirely clear who would be willing to take on his enormous wages #mujournal In addition to Mata, Lingard, Pogba and Cavani out of contracts in the summer, a number of senior players have uncertain futures at #mufc, including Cristiano Ronaldo, although it is not entirely clear who would be willing to take on his enormous wages #mujournal [@sistoney67]

On top of that, the future of Marcus Rashford is also a huge question mark heading into the 2022-23 season. The England international has a contract until the summer of 2023. Manchester United have a huge dilemma ahead of them as Rashford's form this season has been underwhelming.

As things stand, the forward has managed to score just five goals in 26 appearances across all competitions. Rashford, however, did have a late start to the season as he was nursing a shoulder injury.

