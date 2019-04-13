×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'It's obvious that Real Madrid's season has been a disaster'- former Barcelona president claims Los Blancos' suffering is pleasure for fans

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
99   //    13 Apr 2019, 13:03 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Real Madrid's sufferings is a pleasure for Blaugrana fans and admitted that their arch-rivals are enduring a horrible season.

In case you didn't know...

It goes without saying that Real Madrid are enduring an abysmal season, far below their sky-high standards. Los Blancos are third on the La Liga table, 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona. Madrid suffered their ninth league loss against Valencia in the current campaign, which saw two managers, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, getting sacked in the span of nine months.

Moreover, Madrid were humiliated and knocked out by Ajax in the Round of 16 of the Champions League whereas the Catalan giants knocked them out in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

On the other hand, Barcelona are still on the path of another historic treble. The Catalan giants faced their arch rivals four times in the current season, winning three of the fixtures. which includes a 5-1 humiliation in the La Liga.

Joan Laporta was a former Barcelona president from 2003 to 2010 and still remains a keen follower of the Catalan side.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona president gave his views about the contrasting campaigns Barcelona and Real Madrid are having, stating Los Blancos' suffering makes Blaugrana fans happy.

Speaking in World Soccer Congress, Laporta said:

"I think the answer is obvious, Real Madrid's season has been a disaster,"
"Being a Real Madrid fan must be difficult at this moment because you can't win anything and you have to start to think about the summer."
Advertisement
"It's very hard, I don't want to disrespect anyone because it's a very sensitive subject, but it's a pleasure for Barcelona people when things are bad for them, and vice versa."

On Barcelona's current campaign, Laporta said:

"So far, so good, and there is hope that it will end up to be an excellent season. We depend on ourselves and have the possibility to win every single trophy."

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Leganes while Barcelona take on Huesca in the La Liga this weekend.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona La Liga News La Liga Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
3 reasons why Real Madrid has failed to beat FC Barcelona this season
RELATED STORY
"Isco? I Would Speak to Madrid" - Barcelona President on Links With Los Blancos Star
RELATED STORY
Former Real Madrid star wants to join Barcelona, Los Blancos to sign 2 players this week & more La Liga news: 10th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: 'At that moment, I didn't care about Madrid'- Barcelona star reveals that he rejected Los Blancos when he was young
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star wants to join Real Madrid or Barcelona claims agent, and more LaLiga news: 5 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: FC Barcelona keen on signing former Real Madrid forward
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: Mourinho slams Real Madrid for 'soft performance' against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid backed out after agreeing €30M deal, Barcelona 'open talks' with Manchester United star and more LaLiga news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona: 3 key factors that cost Los Blancos the match | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Gerard Pique gestures at Real Madrid fans during their 1-0 win in 'El Clasico'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us