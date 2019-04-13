'It's obvious that Real Madrid's season has been a disaster'- former Barcelona president claims Los Blancos' suffering is pleasure for fans

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Real Madrid's sufferings is a pleasure for Blaugrana fans and admitted that their arch-rivals are enduring a horrible season.

In case you didn't know...

It goes without saying that Real Madrid are enduring an abysmal season, far below their sky-high standards. Los Blancos are third on the La Liga table, 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona. Madrid suffered their ninth league loss against Valencia in the current campaign, which saw two managers, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, getting sacked in the span of nine months.

Moreover, Madrid were humiliated and knocked out by Ajax in the Round of 16 of the Champions League whereas the Catalan giants knocked them out in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

On the other hand, Barcelona are still on the path of another historic treble. The Catalan giants faced their arch rivals four times in the current season, winning three of the fixtures. which includes a 5-1 humiliation in the La Liga.

Joan Laporta was a former Barcelona president from 2003 to 2010 and still remains a keen follower of the Catalan side.

The heart of the matter

The former Barcelona president gave his views about the contrasting campaigns Barcelona and Real Madrid are having, stating Los Blancos' suffering makes Blaugrana fans happy.

Speaking in World Soccer Congress, Laporta said:

"I think the answer is obvious, Real Madrid's season has been a disaster,"

"Being a Real Madrid fan must be difficult at this moment because you can't win anything and you have to start to think about the summer."

"It's very hard, I don't want to disrespect anyone because it's a very sensitive subject, but it's a pleasure for Barcelona people when things are bad for them, and vice versa."

On Barcelona's current campaign, Laporta said:

"So far, so good, and there is hope that it will end up to be an excellent season. We depend on ourselves and have the possibility to win every single trophy."

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Leganes while Barcelona take on Huesca in the La Liga this weekend.

