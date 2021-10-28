"It's an ongoing issue" - Peter Crouch takes a jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of pressing at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's role as a standing predator in the box for Manchester United has been criticized by former Stoke City striker Peter Crouch. The Englishman, who also represented the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa, claims that style has become old-fashioned.

He said:

"Standing up front just isn’t in vogue any more and this is an ongoing issue being debated around Manchester United this season after Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival."

"Things do change, new eras are quickly upon us, although there is definitely a part of me that is a little sad about it. I’m nostalgic and old now, remember. The people I looked up to while growing up were obviously the old-fashioned, quintessential No 9s: Dion Dublin, Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, the Brazilian Ronaldo. Supreme footballers," he added.

"I think back to those combinations of Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips, Andy Cole and Peter Beardsley, the big man-little man partnership. The sort that Jermain Defoe and I had. It has died out, the two strikers up there feeding off each other. I can’t think of too many around," said Crouch.

Peter Crouch also acknowledged that much more is now required from goalscorers in modern football, citing Liverpool's forward line as an example.

He continued:

"There is so much more demand on the goalscorers in the modern game. Usually in that position now you have quick, potent wingers either side of you."

"The frontman didn’t used to get involved in too much pressing, but at Liverpool when you see Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane — plus Diogo Jota when he starts — the roles have altered hugely."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United on a downslide

After entering the season on a promising note, Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have failed to impress in recent weeks. The Red Devils were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend and have won just two of their last three games in all competitions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has failed to find the back of the net in his last four Premier League appearances. The Portuguese is going through a barren run in the English top flight. It remains to be seen if he will find his scoring boots when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

