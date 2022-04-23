“It’s not over” – Paul Pogba hints at Manchester United comeback with message to fans after missing Arsenal clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared a message with fans concerning his return following his omission from the Arsenal clash due to injury. The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by the Gunners at the Emirates on Saturday and Pogba was unavailable for the match.

The French midfielder was taken off injured in the club’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, 19 April. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Taking to Twitter, the French midfielder shared his disappointment about missing the important clash, tweeting:

“Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over. Thank you all for your support, United we would stand!”

Following Pogba's injury, it was expected that he will not feature for Manchester United again this season. Some even believe he will not feature for United likely ever again, with his contract expiring this summer.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick also indicated that Pogba was unlikely to play for the Red Devils again in his press conference before the match. However, it seems the Frenchman is ready to force his way back as soon as possible.

Pogba has been a divisive figure since his return to Old Trafford in 2016 in a then-world record transfer of around £89 million from Juventus. However, he has generally failed to reach lofty heights, having won just two trophies at Old Trafford since 2016.

With his contract set to expire, and the club unable to agree on an extension, it seems Pogba will depart the 'Theater of Dreams' for free yet again. The star notably left United for Juventus on a free transfer in 2012. He blossomed with the Bianconeri, winning eight trophies in four seasons before returning to United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Paul Pogba’s set to leave Man United as free agent. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “As things stand, Pogba will NOT renew his contract with Manchester United”. #MUFC



“It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season”, Rangnick added. Paul Pogba’s set to leave Man United as free agent. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “As things stand, Pogba will NOT renew his contract with Manchester United”.“It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season”, Rangnick added. @utdreport 🚨 Paul Pogba’s set to leave Man United as free agent. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “As things stand, Pogba will NOT renew his contract with Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC“It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season”, Rangnick added. @utdreport https://t.co/M8Y9yjSfQN

While Manchester United struggle for top-six, Arsenal look set in top-four

Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday to move into the fourth spot, three points above Tottenham Hotspur. Fifth-placed Spurs play against Brentford later on Saturday to regain their place.

The Red Devils' loss could push them entirely out of the top-six if West Ham United can overtake them by beating Chelsea on Sunday. The Hammers are just two points behind United in the table.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain unsafe in their third-place slot as they have a small two-point gap from fourth place as Arsenal sit right behind them. The Blues, however, have played two games less than the Gunners.

