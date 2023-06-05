“It’s all part of the process” – Lisnadro Martinez makes confident Manchester United prediction despite FA Cup final loss

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is confident for the future despite the Red Devils' 2-1 loss against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Martinez didn't play a part in the game as he is currently on the sidelines due to an injury. The central defender, who joined the club from Ajax last summer, suffered a metatarsal fracture against Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in April.

Martinez recently reacted to Manchester United's defeat against the Cityzens in the FA Cup final. The Argentine said on Instagram (via Manchester Evening News):

“It's all part of the process, we keep our heads up and are proud because this group gave their all until the last second. I'm certain that the good and positive thing about all of this is that we'll come back stronger!"

He also opened up about his first season at Old Trafford, saying:

“I finish my first season at this amazing club feeling really fortunate and happy to be part of the United family. Thank you very much to everyone and see you soon!”

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax for over €55 million summer. He has since formed a formidable partnership alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of the Red Devils' defense. In 45 matches across competitions, the Argentine helped them keep 20 clean sheets.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford reacted to the FA Cup final loss

Manchester United's loss against Manchester City was a painful pill to swallow. The fact that the Wembley defeat came against their city rivals makes things more bitter.

Marcus Rashford, who ended the season as United's top scorer with 30 goals in 56 games across competitions, reacted to the loss. The 25-year-old claimed that while it's tough to digest the defeat, the team will be back stronger next season. Rashford said (via United's website):

“This game meant everything to us today, but it wasn’t meant to be. It’s clear to see progress has been made over the season, but we still have to keep improving and come back even stronger next season.”

Erik ten Hag's side ended the season third in the Premier League table. They also won the Carabao Cup alongside reaching the final of the FA Cup.

